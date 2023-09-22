One of the most trusted pitchers in the Tomateros de Culiacán pitching staff is David Gutiérrez from Guamuchil, who is already sweating the cherry shirt in training, where he declared that he comes with every intention of supporting.

“I come to help in the role that Alfredo Amézaga occupies me. I continue with the championship mentality, we are going for it, it is ours, and we just have to focus,” declared the pitcher, who has just seen action with the Olmecas de Tabasco, a team with which he would precisely debut in the Mexican Baseball League. “Thank God I had a good season, we are healthy. I took my break, went abroad to pitch in the Central American Games. My arm will gain strength to be ready for October 14,” he said.

The pitcher, who serves as a reliever, debuted with the Tomateros de Culiacán in the 2017-2018 season, a campaign in which he had the opportunity to win the championship with the home team; With the passage of time he established himself, and for this edition his only objective is the challenge of supporting the cherries. “I have expectations and challenges to meet every year. They have given me confidence and it has happened. I actually try to help the team. If a start goes badly for me, but we win, that’s the important thing. “I want to improve what I did last year,” he said regarding his personal expectations.

Regarding the formation of the team, he perceives Tomateros to be competitive. “I look very well at the starting rotation, short and long reliefs. Culiacán has always been identified by having a pitching staff, and it also looks good when it comes to hitting.” Lastly, he spoke about the gold medal he obtained at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games. “It was a very nice experience. I didn’t have much participation, but I did my bit where I could. If I went there it was because I did something right,” he said.

Today the Tomateros of Culiacán carried out preparation work in the Guinda Nation, this, before leaving on a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, where they will play three exhibition games against the Charros of Jalisco, this from tomorrow until Sunday, the 24th. September. Among the latest news is that of infielder Luis Roberto Verdugo.