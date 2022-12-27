The big night has arrived Oliver Perezwho received tribute from the Culiacán Tomato Plantations in which the last day of the regular role in the Cherry Nation within the 2022-2023 season of the ARCO Mexican League of the Pacific.

The emotional moment occurred at the end of the first game of the doubleheader between the culichis and the Yaquis from Cd. Obregón. There, the home players headed towards the right field area and where the bullpen begins they made a corridor, from which Óliver Pérez emerged, greeting each of his teammates.

The historic pitcher of the Big leagues He walked towards the hill, where the directive of the tomato trees, in addition to his wife, daughters and parents. Subsequently, players from the cherries and Yaquis lined up in the first and third directions to join the celebration.

Immediately, Pérez took the microphone to thank both the board of directors and his family for having supported him during more than two decades of career, making it clear that his dream was to wear the home team’s jersey, rather than one of the MLB.

It may interest you:

Tomateros and the Guinda Nation bid farewell to Óliver Pérez with a tribute/ Ricardo Nevárez

“Up Culiacán and up the Tomateros”, were the words with which the native of the Sinaloan capital ended his words. The Yaquis joined the tribute by giving him a plaque, in addition to showing a message on the screen from Major League players such as Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Fernando Valenzuela, Vinico Castilla, Adrián González, Blake Treinen, between many more.