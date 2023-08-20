Vanessa López left more than one surprised with the constant revelations she has made in ‘La casa de Magaly’, a reality show in which she is currently a participant. From the first day she was inside the mansion, the model talked about her love experiences and the situations she has gone through with her ex-partners. However, this has not been to the liking of Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barrazawho, through her official Instagram account, announced that she will take legal action against her, because she wants to take care of her image and that of her little daughter.

‘Tomato’ Barraza upset by Vanessa López’s statements?

Through an extensive publication on social networks, “Tomate” Barraza expressed his dissatisfaction with all the comments that Vanessa López has made since joining “Magali’s house‘. The singer said that he will not tolerate further damage to his reputation at the national level.

“I am not willing to continue being exposed on reality television where the lady is exclusively to defame me or make fun of me. I perfectly understand what a TV show is because I also work on it, but this has passed its limits”, reads at the beginning of the post.

“Every time he appears on television it is not because of a talent, his presence is exclusively to talk about an ex-partner or to destroy my image,” he added lines below.

‘Tomate’ Barraza spoke about the latest statements by Vanessa López. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Barraza

Why did ‘Tomate’ Barraza decide to take legal action?

On the other side of the post, Carlos Barraza He said that, after hearing Vanessa López’s latest statements, he has chosen to handle this whole issue legally, since he does not feel comfortable with the media exposure he receives, not only towards himself, but also towards his youngest daughter.

“I am not her ex-husband, and I have not gone out to the media to talk about the couples she was with because it is not my responsibility; however, the lady, every time she appears in the media, it is to accuse me of infidelity or question my private life. (…) I will take the measures in the legal field to safeguard my rights as a father and because I am not anyone’s piñata“, wrote.

Vanessa López issued a statement on networks after the dissemination of violent images of “Tomate” Barraza, in which she was repentant for justifying the actions of her daughter’s father. Photo: Composition LR/ ATV/Broadcast

Did ‘Tomate’ Barraza try to attack Vanessa López?

Some days ago, Magaly Medina He showed some images provided by Vanessa López, Carlos Barraza’s ex-partner. In them, the nephew of ‘Chato’ Barraza is seen enraged and demanding to see his heiress. “Give it to me,” the man is heard saying. salsa in the midst of screaming In this regard, the mother of the daughter of the nicknamed “Tomato” justified the violent behavior of the singer.

“It was a silly discussion, a misunderstanding. He’s explosive, but nothing happened. I know how to handle him, I already know how to calm him down. He just got upset because he was in a hurry, but we fixed things,” commented the young. But then she regretted making these excuses. It should be noted that, at the time, the nephew of ‘Chato’ Barraza stated that he did not act correctly and apologized to those affected.

