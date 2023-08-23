In the last few hours, the name of Carlos “Tomate” Barraza was once again the protagonist in the main entertainment portals after his ex-partner, Vanessa López, mentioned it contemptuously in one of the chapters of “Magali’s house‘. During the reality show, the model spoke about her love affairs from her past and when it was the turn of the nephew of “Chato” Barraza, she had unfortunate words that annoyed the artist.

In this sense, the member of ‘The Barrazas‘ He used his social networks to speak publicly and communicate that he will address the issue from the legal aspect. The extensive writing reflects his obvious discomfort, as it points out that not only he is exposed by the media, but also his two daughters.

What did ‘Tomate’ Barraza say in his statement against Vanessa López?

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza made it clear that he will no longer tolerate mockery from Vanessa Lopez and regretted that every public appearance by the mother of his second daughter is only to rant against him.

“I am not willing to continue being exposed on reality television where the lady is exclusively to defame me or make fun of me. I fully understand what a TV show is because I also work on it, but this has passed its limits. Every time she appears on television it is not because of a talent, her presence is exclusively to talk about an ex-partner or to destroy my image, ”she specified.

“I am not her ex-husband and I have not gone out to the media to talk about the couples she was with because it is not my responsibility; however, the lady, every time she appears in the media, it is to accuse me of infidelity or question my private life. (…) I will take the measures in the legal field to safeguard my rights as a father and because I am not anyone’s piñata, ”she added.

Why did ‘Tomate’ Barraza decide to move away from military life?

In the midst of all this controversy, the journalist Giancarlo Granda uploaded to his YouTube channel the recent interview he conducted with Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza on his program ‘Tiempo muerto’. Here, the nephew of ‘Chato’ Barraza recounted various details of his life that were not known, such as his beginnings in artistic life.

It is important to specify that, before venturing into the world of art, the also actor spent his last years of his school years at the Leoncio Prado Military College and was about to continue linked to the Armed Forces. However, after admitting him to the Chorrillos Military School, he decided to request his discharge voluntarily, since he did not see it favorably as he continued to be linked to said institution, which is why he ended up dedicating himself to acting.

“In the military school there are 5 years and many people think that everything there is cool and beautiful, that you go to work in the province and everything is cool, but from there your military career as an officer just began, embrace the service that you embrace. From there you have to start thinking that it is 35 or 40 years onwards and I did not see myself, I am honest, ”he began.

“I spoke with my grandfather, who helped me a lot to convince my father that he did not want me to leave school because obviously a large sum of money had been paid for the five years and you lose that. So, that was the trigger to talk to my father, open up to him and ask for my discharge. I ask for my discharge in 97 and automatically in 98 I began to study theater ”, he added.

Of course, despite the fact that ‘Tomate’ Barraza believed he had disappointed his parents, he reveals that today his parents are proud of their achievements throughout their lives.

