Last Monday, May 8, Vanessa López took advantage of the cameras of the Magaly Medina program to denounce Carlos “Tomate” Barraza for not seeing his daughter for almost four months. Immediately, Miguel Barraza’s nephew contacted the production of the aforementioned program and promised that the next day he would go to the house of his ex-partner to be able to meet the minor again.

Precisely, through the same space as “Urraca”, it was revealed that both are smoothing out rough edges and that finally the member of the Barraza clan was able to see his girl. Both the driver and the model indicated that they will hold a private conversation to reach a solution.

#Tomate #Barraza #reunited #daughter #months #complaint #Vanessa #López