Carlos 'Tomate' Barraza was on Carlos Orozco's talk show and talked about various topics. However, at one point, the singer revealed that some “players” wrote to his daughter Gaela. In that sense, Vanessa López's ex-boyfriend was very upset by the situation and sent a message to those people who do not take into account that the teenager is 16 years old.

Did Tomate' Barraza defend his daughter Gaela?

The leader of the group Los Barraza, initially, stated that he had no problem with his daughter meeting someone or having a crush. He even said that he had already met two boys. “I'm 'fresh', but they look at me and get scared. They don't even want to knock on the door (laughs). But there has to be respect, what happens is that this generation is fucking“, said.

However, the tone of the conversation changed when he revealed that some people were trying to communicate with the minor and issued a warning: “My daughter is pretty and, obviously, there will always be some 'clown', who not only writes on social networks, but who wants to be out there. I don't understand one thing. Gaela is 16 years old, she is a minor and I am going to say it here, because I have your trust. I'm not going to say who they are, but there are several of them, they are players who write, no longer f***, she is a girl. She just turned 16“he explained.

Does 'Tomate' Barraza regret his scandals?

A few months ago, on the YouTube channel of journalist Giancarlo Granda, 'Tomato' Barraza He was visibly emotional as he reflected on his career in television. The moving reaction came after expressing his gratitude to important figures in his professional development, such as Raúl Romero, Ricky Tosso, Adolfo Chuiman and his uncle, 'Chato' Barraza, who played a fundamental role in his artistic training. Through tears, he confessed to feeling lucky despite having gone through moments of personal doubt, in which he came to question his worth by thinking that he “had nothing.”

With a broken voice, 'Tomate' Barraza shared his desire to have kept a low profile without scandals that tarnished his career and a “cleaner” career. Furthermore, in said interview, he emphasized his impulsive nature, as he clarified that, although he considers himself a person of strong character, especially when it comes to his daughters and parents, he rejects being labeled as “violent.” .

Who is Gaela Barraza?

In the 2023 edition of Miss Teen Model World, Gaela Barraza established herself as the new sovereign of the prestigious international beauty event. At that time, at only 15 years old, the representative of Peru not only shone on stage due to her outstanding participation on the catwalk, but she also managed to surpass the competitor from Brazil in the final phase of the contest.

The daughter of 'Tomate' Barraza and Danuska Zapata has dedicated considerable effort to preparing for this contest. However, her aspirations go beyond the realm of modeling, as she intends to pursue university studies. Her triumph positions her as one of the future promises highlighted by Jessica Newton in the world of fashion and beauty.

What did 'Tomate' Barraza say about Danuska Zapata?

In a conversation with a local media outlet, the words of Carlos Barrazawho expressed that Danuska Zapata He was a key figure in the development of his professional career. According to his statements, he not only witnessed his growth, but also provided him with financial support at times when finances were insufficient. In this context, Barraza recognized that he should not have been unfaithful, highlighting Danuska's integrity as a fundamental quality.

Carlos 'Tomate' Barraza.

“I should never have separated from Danuska. That was the worst mistake of my life. I should never have separated from her, I should never have misbehaved with her, I should never have been unloyal to her. It is one thing to be unfaithful and another thing to be loyal, I think I was disloyal to her (…) She is a lady, I take my hat off, she is a very good woman, she has never been involved in scandals and I wish her all the best,” he told Trome.

