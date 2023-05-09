They said everything! ‘Tomato’ Barraza He was denounced on the night of Tuesday, May 8, by his ex-partner and mother of his daughter, Vanessa López, for allegedly not complying with the visits of his youngest daughter. Given this, he indicated that he will visit his daughter when the conditions are met to do so. For its part, the popular ‘Magpie’ He stated that Barraza should be able to resolve the situation with his little girl’s mother instead of stopping visiting her. Both had a dispute during the short call that was made live.

“You should hug her, pamper her and visit her, but you haven’t seen her for four months. You are punishing her”Magaly said. This response made Carlos Barraza uncomfortable and he replied that the Medina program is not a family court to see a family case. “I will always protect vulnerable women”, Medina sentenced.

