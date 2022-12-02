Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza He spoke before the cameras of Magaly Medina to share his anger after learning that an alleged intimate video starring his daughter Gaela Barraza, only 14 years old, has been circulating on social networks. The artist assured that the images do not belong to her girl, so he approached the computer crime division of the Peruvian National Police to file a formal complaint.

The nephew of ‘Chato’ Barraza specified that the authorities described this fact as an act of pedophilia, for which reason the punishment could be very severe. On the other hand, the father of gaela He regretted that there are people who circulate this type of material and made an express request to stop these practices. Video: ATV.

How to report virtual bullying?

If you are a victim or know of a case of cyberbullying that you want to report, you can do so through the platform Alert against Virtual Harassment here, either as affected person or informant. Remember that the information and personal data you provide will be treated confidentially and will not be disseminated under any circumstances, according to the Law No. 29733.

On the other hand, you can go to chat 100 del Mimp, where you will receive help and guidance in real time if you find yourself being affected by psychological or sexual violence.