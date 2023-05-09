‘Tomato’ Barraza and Vanessa López they face each other once more and, this time, because of the visiting regime they have for their little daughter. Vanessa accused the television figure of not seeing her daughter since the end of January. In addition, she denied that she is putting any obstacles to see her minor. However, Carlos called the production of the program to give his version of the case. In the next note, he knows all the details.

Vanessa Lopez used the cameras Magaly Medina to accuse her ex-partner and father of her daughter, Carlos Barraza, of not seeing the minor for four months. The model asserted that she has given all the facilities for this meeting, but that, to this day, her little girl does not receive a visit from her parent.

“He can come whenever he wants, complying with his reconciliation, talking with me, period. I never forbade him to come see my daughter. If he isn’t there or doesn’t pick it up, it’s because he doesn’t want to. I mean, if you miss her, you get up, grab your car and come look for your daughter. (…) More or less at the end of January, that was the last time she came, took her away and never came back, ”López asserted for Magaly’s cameras.

‘Tomato’ responds to Vanessa’s accusations

‘Tomato’ Barraza He linked up by telephone with the Medina program to give his defense of the accusation raised by his daughter’s mother and asserted that he is working with his lawyer on a new visitation regime to be able to his minor.

“Good night Magaly. (…) We are asking my lawyer for a new visiting regime (to see the girl). (…) I’m going to see it when the correct way of seeing it is given. For this reason, I tell you, Magaly, your program is not a court. (…) Let’s hope that tomorrow they will open the door of their house for me”, declared Barraza.

‘Tomate’ Barraza and Vanessa López had a strong confrontation in the corridors of ATV some time ago. Photo: ATV

