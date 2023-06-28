Peruvian pride! Gaela Barraza was crowned this Sunday, June 25, as Miss Teen Model World, leaving the name of Peru high. Her father, ‘Tomate’ Barraza, was moved by the triumph of her daughter, who, based on effort and dedication, achieved the expected goal. The model was reunited with her father at dawn on June 27 at the Jorge Chávez airport, where they staged a moving moment in which tears were not lacking.

How was the reunion of ‘Tomate’ and Gaela Barraza?

The emotional reunion between ‘Tomate’ Barraza and Gaela was captured by the cameras of “Love and fire”. As soon as she saw her father, the model ran towards him to melt into a big hug. The radio announcer did not hesitate to give her girl a long kiss on the cheek after having been the winner of the Miss Teen Model World 2023. She arrived with her crown and sash.

In the same way, the singer was accompanied by the influencer’s grandmother. “Thank God everything has been achieved and I am more proud of the girl I have”, said ‘Tomato’ with tears in his eyes.

What did ‘Tomate’ Barraza say about Gaela’s triumph in Miss Teen Model World?

After having picked up his daughter at the airport, Carlos Barraza published a message on his social networks dedicated to Gaela with several snapshots of his arrival in Lima.

“My heart overflows with joy with the arrival of my Gaela to our beautiful Peruvian land after becoming Miss Teen Model World (…) Today, when I receive her back home, I cannot help but feel immense gratitude for all the support we have received. From our families and friends to the hearts that joined us at every moment of this journey, they have all been key pieces on the road to this triumph,” the post read.

Carlos Barraza’s message to his daughter Gaela. Photo: capture/Instagram/carlosbarrazaoficial

