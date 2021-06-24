On Thursday, June 24, the well-known presenter and singer Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza announced through his Instagram account that his 13-year-old daughter Gaela was taking her first step towards becoming a professional model.

“The mission of parents is to help fulfill the dreams of their children,” he wrote by way of introduction.

“Today is a very important day for my Gaela, because her dream of being a model begins,” she added.

As he explained, his daughter had been enrolled in RD School of Models, Richard Dulanto’s modeling academy, which he runs in collaboration with his wife Galyna timchenko, who also appears in the photo with Tomate Barraza and Gaela

In the final part of his publication, the radio host addresses his eldest daughter with an emotional message. “I feel immense pride to see you grow up and I will always be here for you,” he said.

For his part, model Richard Dulanto commented on Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza’s publication, sharing with him the feelings a father experiences for his children.

“Cute brother, for me it is a pleasure to be part of the formation of your beautiful daughter Gaela. (…) She is very cute and talented. I am a father and I know what it feels like to see our children achieve their dreams, “he said.

24.6.2021 | Carlos Barraza’s post about his daughter’s modeling career. Photo: Carlos Barraza / Instagram

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República bulletin and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.