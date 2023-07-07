‘Tomato’ Barraza surprised Gabriela Serpa by bringing her flowers and stuffed animals in the middle of recording “J.B. on ATVs”. The singer and father of Gaela Barraza approached the actress to further ignite the controversy after the fight he had with Alfredo Benavides, who confronted him for having called the comic actress. ‘JB’s’ brother would have become jealous after the singer tried to communicate with her to be part of her orchestra. This Thursday, July 6, he went to the set of the humorous program to bring her gifts.

“I ask you to decide once and for all“He said to the astonishment of his co-workers. Miguelito Barraza He was also present and put them in trouble. “Welcome to the family”. Alfredo Benavides was not present at the surprise that the interpreter gave him.

How was the discussion between ‘Tomate’ Barraza and Alfredo Benavides?

According to a video recorded inside Radio La Zona, where Alfredo Benavides He came face to face with Carlos Barraza, the singer can be heard complaining about the strong qualifications he would have had against his mother after he unexpectedly called Gabriela Serpa.

“I don’t know you, seriously. You know what has happened. Are you going to slap me? What you should do is apologize to my mother for the rudeness you have done“Commented the artist. Given this, the comedian asked him not to make a scandal, but Barraza ignored him and continued to face him.

#Tomate #Barraza #brought #flowers #stuffed #animals #Gabriela #Serpa #quotI #decide #allquot