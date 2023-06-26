Last Sunday, June 25, it became known that Gaela Barraza, daughter of singer Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza and ex-model Danuska Zapata, was established as the winner of Miss Teen Model World 2023. The young representative of Peru stood in front of the candidates from other countries and obtained this achievement for her career as queen of beauty. She had a moving reaction to learn of her triumph, for her part, her father was also moved to learn that her daughter won the crown of the aforementioned beauty pageant.

How was the coronation of Gaela Barraza?

Gaela Barraza is the new Miss Teen Model World. The 15-year-old model won the long-awaited crown in the final of the contest that took place last weekend. The candidates from Peru and Brazil were the ones who went the furthest in the contest, but only the Peruvian obtained the title of the contest.

“The new Teen Model World 2023 is Peru. Loud applause for our new queen”said the presenter and, as expected, the national representative was moved to tears when she heard her name as the absolute winner.

How did “Tomate” Barraza react when he found out that his daughter Galea won the crown?

Carlos Barraza He could not be present at the final of Miss Teen Model World where his daughter Gaela participated, therefore, he watched the contest from a phone while he was on a plane. After learning of the triumph of her eldest daughter, he was surprised and couldn’t help but break.

