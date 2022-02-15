‘Tomato’ Barraza He broke his silence after Esto es Habacilar stopped airing on América TV due to its low rating. In conversation with a local media outlet, the host confessed that one of the reasons why the program was not successful was, most likely, the absence of Raúl Romero and his main figures.

“Habacilar is a label that has Raúl Romero and it is difficult to do a program without him… I don’t know if (it was) a mistake (of the production). I think they wanted to make a format similar to the old one, but obviously it’s complicated because people see Raúl as the only image of Habacilar… Maybe I wasn’t there either, Katia wasn’t there, so it was complicated ”, he mentioned.

However, Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza assured that This is Habacilar served América TV to make a cushion that favors the next premiere of This is war 10 years, in which some of the figures that started the reality show will return.

“In another way, it served them to make the bed for the premiere of 10 years of This is war and a lot of ancient warriors come. I’ve seen the promo, there’s ‘Cachaza’, Natalie Vértiz, Yaco Eskenazi and historical ‘warriors’”, she said.

Fiorella Flores criticizes This is Habacilar

During her appearance on the program En boca de todos, Fiorella Flores, one of Habacilar’s most remembered models, questioned the format of Esto es Habacilar.

“There are programs that complete their cycle, Habacilar was an iconic program, that everyone will remember, why force it to return? It is not necessary to force something that was so successful in its time to come back, ”she expressed.

Magaly Medina calls This is Habacilar a “failure”

On the other hand, Magaly Medina made fun of the end of This is Habacilar when she found out that the program lasted just three weeks on the air on América TV.

“Neither with money nor with silver. Something went wrong from the beginning in the packaging. What happens is that Habacilar is a program totally linked to Raúl Romero. (…) People feel that you deceive them, I think they could give it another name, ”said the presenter.