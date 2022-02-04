Fog. For Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Milan derby is still this. He who beats Toldo and starts the comeback; he who does not rejoice in the midst of the cold; he who still says “amazing” today, because after almost 18 years the Italian is rusty, so he expresses himself in English. “Fog”. Fog. The old Danish bomber is not one for anecdotes, he does not live in the past, but if he closes his eyes he goes back there. Just for a moment. “February 2004, 2-0 to 2-3. I shorten it, Kakà equalizes and closes Seedorf with a goal from 20 meters. A legendary comeback “. Today Jon is a coach. After winning two championships with Malmoe he is looking for a new challenge. Maybe in Italy.