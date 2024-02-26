After the news of a relationship between Chiara Ferragni and Tommaso Trussardi, photos of the two young people together are published

In recent days the topic everyone is talking about is undoubtedly the separation of Ferragnez. In every television program one of the most painful separations in the world of entertainment and music is discussed. Today, the news that shocked the public, regarding a possible relationship of Chiara Ferragni with Tomaso Trussardi, quickly denied by the digital influencer's staff. But this evening, it is Tommaso Trussardi himself who talks about the story and explains that the words chosen by the influencer's staff are not correct and publishes their comments photo together.

Tommaso Trussardi

Tommaso Trussardi, heir to the empire of the same name and ex-husband of Michelle Hunziker, today found himself at the mercy of a gossip. In fact, after an episode of Afternoon 5, where a commentator had insinuated that Chiara Ferragni is having an affair, the name of Tommaso Trussardi was mentioned. This, due to some clues, which would have led us to think of him. In fact, in one of the stories published by Chiara, Leone is seen holding hands with a blonde little girl, who could be Tommaso's daughter. This morning, Chiara Ferragni's staff quickly denied her rumor.

The words used by staff of Ferragni are:

“They don't even know each other”

Tommaso Trussardi

Tommaso Trussardiin the evening, he deemed it appropriate to respond to this statement, explaining that he and Chiara know each other for reasons working, and to admit the opposite would be offensive towards the young woman. To demonstrate his words, Tommaso Trussardi publishes photos where he is with Chiara Ferragni In the 2016.

Chiara Ferragni at the Trussardi fashion show

The event in question is one of parades organized by Trussardi, where we see a young Chiara Ferragni. As specified by Tommaso himself, he met Chiara when she still had a simple blog, and she was not the Ferragni that we know today. He and her family have always believed in her, as in her sister Valentina, who still collaborates with them.