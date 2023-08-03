In the last few hours, a real scoop has been circulating Tomaso Trussardi. The entrepreneur’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers following the publication of some shots that portray him in the company of Dayane Mello. Let’s find out together in detail what is happening.

Tomaso Trussardi forgets Michelle Hunziker with Dayane Mello? In the last few hours, the news according to which the entrepreneur and former competitor of the Big Brother VIP they would start dating. It all started after the participation of Tomaso and Dayanne at the ‘Premio Moda Città dei Templi Edition VI’ event, held in Paestum. After participating in this event, the two became protagonists of some shots which have certainly not gone unnoticed.

Are Tomaso Trussardi and Dayane Mello dating? The indiscretion

Among the many shots of which the entrepreneur and former competitor of Big Brother VIP have become protagonists there is one that has not gone unnoticed by the most attentive eyes. In fact, in the photo in question we see Dayane Mello holding the entrepreneur’s dog in her arms, Odin.

Another shot then caused a lot of talk, the one showing Tomaso Trussardi taking Dayane in his arms. At the moment it is only about gossip as those directly involved have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors that are circulating about them these days.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if further details will emerge regarding the alleged attendance between the businessman and former contestant of the Big Brother VIP. Will those directly involved break the silence and reveal their truth about the gossip that has been circulating about them in recent days? We just have to find out!