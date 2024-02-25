Michelle Hunziker's ex had been approached at Blonde Salad, but she declared that she didn't even know him.

Tomaso Trussardi responds to rumors about the alleged flirtation between him and Chiara Ferragni, without sparing a jab at the fashion blogger of Cremonese origins. Michelle Hunziker's ex-boyfriend entrusted his version of events to social media, expressing his disappointment.

Tomaso Trussardi against Chiara Ferragni: the words of Michelle Hunziker's ex

In the past few hours Chiara Ferragni has denied the rumours, declaring that she doesn't even know the rich entrepreneur, scion of one of the most influential Italian families in fashion. In response, Tomaso Trussardi corrected the 36-year-old's version by explaining that he knows well who he is, even if the other party claims the opposite. In her message uploaded to Instagram, he claimed to have met her for the first time many years ago, when she was still a a “simple but talented 'blogger'”. At the time he had many dreams, but he had to face harsh reality.

She couldn't even get invited to the fashion shows, until Trussardi (this, we underline, is his version) and his trusted team of collaborators gave her a chance. AND the same was true for sister Valentina. Over time, Trussardi and Chiara would have held several meetings, participating together in various initiatives, the last of which dates back to about four years ago. After that, the parties would have parted ways without forming any further collaboration.

The tone of the reply was rather heated, defining Fedez's wife's denial as “reductive and offensive” compared to the professional history of the beginning. Furthermore, he joked about the use of ANSA to deny such insignificant gossip, suggesting that the influencer's press office may have exaggerated in its respective position. The rumors started in the episodes of Afternoon Fiveaired on the flagship network on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 February, based on the words of Alberto Dandolo, who, in the weekly Today, he reported a relationship in Milanese salons that “did not go unnoticed”.