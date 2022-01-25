Over the last few hours, news has come from Tomaso Trussardi who left the world of the web speechless. On January 24, 2022, on the occasion of his birthday Michelle Hunziker, the famous entrepreneur made her congratulations. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Following the numerous gossip about the divorce with Michelle Hunziker, Tomaso Trussardi ends up again at the center of the gossip. This time to make the famous entrepreneur the protagonist of a gossip were the words addressed to his ex-wife on the occasion of his birthday.

Although a few days have passed since the release of the Press release in which Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi announced their separation, the each other continues to make noise on the web. THE rumors they don’t even stop on the Swiss presenter’s birthday.

To break the silence of the entrepreneur was precisely the special event in which Eros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife turned off for the first time 45 candles without her husband. To wish his ex-wife a happy birthday, the same entrepreneur posted one photo on his Instagram profile where he wrote:

Best wishes to a fantastic woman.

The separation of Tomaso Trussardi and Michelle Hunziker

After spending a few months of crisis and the Christmas holidays away from each other, Michelle Hunziker and Trussardi have matured decision to separate. To give theannouncement they were themselves through a press release in which they both decided to keep the maximum confidentiality out of respect for their privacy and family.

According to some indiscretions that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, the couple’s decision to separate has emerged due to some incompatibility. It involves some changes in passions and lifestyles that led the couple to live one unbridgeable distance.