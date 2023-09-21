Genoa – “The design adaptation of the Genoa motorway Gronda project is being optimised, as shared with the institutions The appropriate executive project is expected to be issued to the MIT by mid-2024“. This was announced by the CEO of Autostrade Roberto Tomasi at the meeting held in the Prefecture in Genoa to take stock of the progress of the processes and work on the Ligurian infrastructure. Present at the meeting, in addition to Tomasi, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the Mayor Marco Bucci.

“In the meantime – added Tomasi – I am preparatory activities started in January and September 2023 in three lots which should be completed between June 2024 and September 2025″. The overall investment to date “has been over 300 million of which 130 for these latest activities” added the CEO. “It is one of the largest and most complex ones that we create in Italy” concluded Tomasi.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said: “The Government has invested in one of the most important construction sites in terms of car density, the Gronda, because in Genoa, as in Bologna and Florence, the Milan Laghi and the Milan Bergamo, there are sections where must intervene beyond political choices for practical matters”. “Liguria is an extraordinary but long and narrow land and works like the Fontanabuona tunnel are also fundamental” he added.

Genoa subport tunnel

Tomasi also spoke about the subport tunnel of Genoa: “Work on lot A is expected to start in November of the sub-port tunnel for a total commitment of 100 million euros”. “In July – he explained – the MIT sent the final expression of the opinion of the Superior Council of Public Works to Aspi. Paur regional authorization is expected by the end of October”. Last September 8th there was the first session of the Services Conference. “This is the fastest work in terms of authorization” said Tomasi again. “It has indeed arrived this morning the authorization from the Ministry of the Environment for the use of the Giaccone lowering for muck storage works”.

And Tomasi announced: “The opening of the new Genoa subport tunnel is scheduled for June 2029”.

Motorway construction sites

Come on work on the highway Tomasi explained that the “very important” plan for the modernization of the Ligurian motorway network is progressing where “as regards the tunnels, work has been completed on 50 kilometers out of the total of 139”. “We know that we create impacts on traffic by creating long queues but we have a strategy agreed with the Region to minimize inconveniences” said the CEO again.

The Fontanabuona tunnel

Tomasi also said he will continue the process for the Fontanabuona Tunnel which will connect the valley with the A12 motorway. “Work on lot A is expected to begin in March 2024 and lot B in February 2025” she explained.

It also proceeds the Smart Genoa project born in 2022 and which will be completed in 2027. Four areas of experimentation: Smart City, with the creation of a system to support urban mobility policies and the optimization of services for the citizens of Genoa, also through artificial intelligence . Maas, with a platform for the use of mobility services in an integrated and personalized way. Smart Logistics for the optimization of heavy vehicle flows between the road and motorway access points to the city and the port districts, and, finally, rest areas designed for road transport, to anticipate port procedures and offer value-added services.