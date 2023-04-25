Ousmane Dembélé, a victim of injuries, has missed the end of the season with Barcelona a serious casualty. The Frenchman was the best offensive player in form and his absence weighed on the Europa League keys against Manchester United and Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, what cannot be denied is that Xavi has fulfilled his promise, he converted the Frenchman in one of the best in the world in his position.
Right now the Frenchman is happy within the club, which is already working on its renewal. Starting in the summer, he will have only one year left on his contract. Several teams will wait until he is a free agent to tempt him, but there are other European giants who do not want to waste time and wait until 2024 to join Ousmane in their ranks, one of them Bayern Munich, as Thomas Tuchel wants to meet the man again whom he turned into a star within Borussia Dortmund.
In Munich they value the departures of Serge Gnabry like that of Sadio Mané for the summer. That is why Tuchel wants people he likes for the extremes. Therefore, he has recommended the German team to bet on the signing of Dembélé, who this summer will have a starting option of only 50 million euros and believes he can exploit all his virtues on the field as he did when both coincided on from Dortmund. Before attacking for Ousmane, the departure of one of the first two must be confirmed.
