Change of scenery for Tomas Satoransky. After spending three years with the Wizards, he went to the Bulls, who traded him this summer to take over the services of Lonzo Ball, and now he will play for the Pelicans. There he will complete his sixth season in the best basketball league in the world, but he does not forget where he comes from.

In an interview with the weekly Respect (shelled by Lukas Kuba) points out that, despite the fact that he will choose to win another contract in the NBA next summer, he does not believe that his career in the United States will end and he has between eyebrows to return to Barça, the ex-team that prompted him to cross the puddle and to which he promised that one day he would return. He is still 29 years old, but he already thinks of the ACB as a possible place for retirement.

In New Orleans he will coincide precisely with a player whom he knows from his training in Spain, Willy Hernangómez. Both coincided in that Seville through which Porzingis, Sastre, Balvin and other players who now have a lot of names also passed. Willy has won a contract for the next three this year after convincing the Pelicans of Zion Williamson, who will pass a tough test this season to see whether or not they are an alternative in the West midterm.

In the conversation he says that, precisely, he had planned a vacation in Spain for this summer and that, since he believed that the Czech Republic would not qualify for the Olympic Games, he would have time to help his wife with the move if he was transferred, in which there was a high probability: “The Games complicated the whole situation a bit not only for me, but especially for my wife and her mother because they had two children to take care of at home and start packing their belongings. Finally they left the apartment and our cleaning lady had to They’re used to it in the NBA because they do similar moves three or four times a year and they have their own people. So we called the agents and the New Orleans, who sent the moving workers to take all of our things. But it’s stressful. The man of the house is out of the United States and there are strangers who are moving their things around. “. The player also talks about the exact moment when he found out that he would change teams: “The day we left Tokyo coincided with the date the market started in the NBA, and by the time my transfer started I was getting on the plane. Fortunately there was wi-fi on the plane, so I was able to handle everything with My agents. Although there really can’t be solved much, the player can’t influence which team he finishes up. You know something’s going on, but not what. “. He still sees the Pelicans stage from a distance despite the preseason approaching: “I haven’t talked to the new coach yet, Willie Green, just the GMs and the players I know. I guess it’ll be easier than when I went to Washington, where he was new and didn’t have the respect that I’ve earned in the past. I’ve been in the NBA for five years. People know what to expect from me, but I know my role is uncertain now: I think I’ll start games from the bench. “.

Satoransky averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 assists the last year, somewhat below the numbers that had been doing previously.

With Kira Lewis and Nickeil-Alexander Walker for the base position and Josh Hart, Garrett Temple and Devonte ‘Graham for the shooting guard position he will have enough competence to shine and go after that new contract.