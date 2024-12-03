The signing of Kylian Mbappé for him real Madrid It was one of the big news of the season. The French striker, considered one of the best in the world in his position, arrived in the Madrid capital this past summer.coming from PSGthus putting an end to years of rumors and summer soap operas. However, regardless of what many believed his incorporation into the squad would mean, his performance with the white shirt has not been, for the moment, lives up to expectations that fell on him.

The winger does not seem to have convinced either the club’s followers or his own coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who a few weeks ago assured that the Frenchman I would continue playing “as a forward” and not on the left wing, arguing that He did not want to remove Vinícius, who “makes the difference” in its position. Statements that many took as harsh criticism of Madrid’s ‘9’, who continues to generate doubts despite being his team’s second top scorer.

The fans of the white club, close to elimination in Champions League and with doubts in LaLiga since the beginning of the season, they continue to point out the Frenchman and his terrible start as merengue as the big culprit of poor results of the team. Among the sports press there are also skeptics, who are beginning to affirm that Mbappé is the great “disappointment” of the season and they question his continuity in the entity directed by Florentino Pérez.

Tomás Roncero gets wet about Mbappé’s future at Real Madrid

The sports journalist has now spoken on this issue Tomas Ronceroa declared Real Madrid fan since his early childhood. The deputy director of AS has attended as a guest Nude Project Podcastwhere he spoke about the poor performance of French and also about his future at Real Madridcomparing him with another great player who played for the white team.









Regarding whether he considers that the signing of Mbappé has been a disappointment, the El Chiringuito de Jugones commentator has admitted that his first rejections of Madrid hurt him a lot: «Let’s say I loved him and he left me stranded at the altar in a painful and tense way. It was hard because I had all the expenses paid for the guests, with all the party prepared, with everything it had cost to get people into the hotels to make it the wedding of the century… And, suddenly, He called at the last minute saying that it would be better if there was no wedding.who stayed at home,” the journalist recalled, ensuring that “love spite” is bad for him.

Although he admits that he was “very hurt with him”since his arrival at Real Madrid he feels that has been “reconciled” with the French striker, even despite the difficult start to the season he is experiencing. «It’s costing you because it is logical, after everything that happened it is difficult… The Madrid shirt is heavythat shield is heavy, but It also happened to Zidane. I am sure that Mbappé is going to make history at Real Madrid, that Mbappé is going to succeed at Madrid and that he is going to finish each season with 40 or 50 goals», declared the Madrid player.

The pressure that Mbappé suffered before saying yes to Florentino Pérez

The reason for this forgiveness, according to Roncero, is motivated by the fact that he has realized the pressure he suffered to say that ‘no’ to Florentino on several occasions. «I have discovered with the passage of time that it was not a bluff. It is true that since I was little His dream was to play for Real Madrid and it’s true that, it was difficult for me to believe, They put a lot of pressure on him. The emir of Qatar, Al-Khelaifi, who is a bore, President Macron, his family… Everyone told him ‘You can’t leave us stranded, you’re from Paris‘”, the Real Madrid defender now recalls about the forward’s rejection.

Although that summer he “decided to stay” due to this coercion, Mbappé ended up accelerating his departure to wear white before and arrived a year earlier than planned and without costing the club any money: «Madrid has not paid a euro to the arrogant PSG. I remember that Al-Khelaifi said a year ago ‘Mbappé will never leave for freefrom here it goes either renewed or transferred. Never free’, as if to say ‘we are Qatar’. What Madrid did was ‘Catari, I saw you’. There you stay, 0 gold…», he says now, making fun of the president of Paris Saint Germain.

Al-Khelaifi, a “loser” that Roncero is not afraid of

Roncero considers the Qatari businessman, who has been leading the Parisian team for more than a decade, “a loser” and assures that he is not afraid of the power he may have to silence him: “There is a billionaire and they are losers. They tell me ‘be careful, Al-Khelaifi has a lot of power’ and I say ‘He’s a loser. Am I going to be afraid of a loser?‘», concludes the sports journalist.