Javier Recio, sports director of Real Murcia, wants to close the arrival of Tomás Pina (Ciudad Real, 35 years old) in the next few hours. He would be, along with Montoro, Larrea and Carrillo, one of the most glamorous signings on the grana market. The midfielder, who has 301 First Division appearances and twenty appearances in Europe and the Champions League, is delaying longer than expected, but everything indicates that he is already red.

Pina, after seven seasons at Mallorca, defended the Villarreal shirt three years in a row and after a year at Bruges, with whom he played in the highest European competition, he returned to Spain to fight for five years with Alavés in the First Division, until the The Vitoria team was relegated to Segunda at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He finished his contract and Vitoria headed for Henan Songshan Longmen from the Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

those who stay

Manu García, José Ruiz, Mauro, Alberto, Zalaya, Baró, Arturo, Montoro, Larrea, Pedro León, Guarrotxena, Vega, Carrillo and Ríos.

The sub-23

Iker Piedra, Sergio Santos, Hugo Sanz, Imanol, Carlos Rojas and Álex Rubio.

On the exit ramp

Gallego, Iván Casado, Armando, Ganet, Morais, Gracia and Romera.

It will not be the last signing of the new grana team that Munúa will lead since a goalkeeper will land with him at Enrique Roca and also a winger who falls from Second. In theory, they are the last three senior additions to a squad that has undergone a total reform and in which only three players from last year could remain, depending on the final departures. They would be Pedro León, Dani Vega and Alberto González, who will have a group of teammates who, contrary to past seasons, come mostly from higher categories.

If Recio’s plans are finally fulfilled, Real Murcia will add 23 senior chips of the 17 that can be had in the First Federation, although the new goalkeeper will not count for the total calculation. Therefore, the man from Madrid will have to release five footballers born before 2001 in the next few hours in order to balance the total numbers.

Among them there are three (apart from Gallego) that are indicated. They are Ganet, Armando and Iván Casado, who for a few days have neither trained with their still teammates nor participated in friendlies. These three should be joined by two more from a group made up of Romera, Morais and Julio Gracia, three footballers who, apparently, counted in Munúa’s plans and could now be on the starting ramp.

Doubts with the youngest



Regarding the six under-23s that the squad has, there could also be changes. For example, Hugo Sanz, who arrived this summer, could leave on loan, just like Imanol if Julio Gracia does not finally leave and Tomás Pina arrives at the same time. The grana club could incorporate a central defender who can also play left back under 23 years of age. The big unknown is whether or not Álex Rubio, the sensation of the red preseason, will come out.