THE TRUTH MURCIA. Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:21



The privileged position among the richest in Spain of Cartagena businessman Tomás Olivo is the result of the excellent results achieved by his company General de Galerías Comerciales Socimi SA, from which he has recently received 83 million euros in dividends, as approved by the general meeting of shareholders of this company on June 27.

General de Galerías Comerciales is the flagship of Olivo’s business activity, through which it manages a dozen shopping centers spread over several autonomous communities and also its enormous land assets.

The results that this company reaps year after year, of whose share capital it owns 99%, are those that have placed Tomás Olivo among the richest in Spain – the sixteenth, according to the 2021 list prepared by the magazine ‘Forbes ‘– and in the greatest fortune of the Region of Murcia.

The Cartagena businessman has already received 63 million for the same concept in 2021 and another 129 in 2020, thanks to the excellent results achieved by his company



According to this same magazine, General de Galerías Comerciales obtained revenues of 150 million euros in 2021 —the vast majority from the rental of its spaces— and net profits of more than 104 million, 34% more than in the previous year. Consequence of these good results were the 83,720,000 euros in dividends that the general meeting approved to pay to its shareholders and of which almost all are paid by the businessman, as the owner of 99% of the shares.

This same situation, although with different amounts, has been repeated in recent years, which has led to a rapid increase in the businessman’s fortune.

Last year, according to several media reports, Olivo received another 63 million euros as dividends for its shares in General de Galerías Comerciales and thanks to the results achieved in 2020. In that year and despite the coronavirus pandemic and the health crisis unleashed, the company recorded a net turnover of 128.8 million euros (4.2% less than in the previous year) and a net profit of 78.7 million euros (51% less than in 2019).

Valdebebas Shopping



Much more productive for the businesses of Tomás Olivo was the year 2019, in which General de Galerías Comerciales obtained profits of 161 million euros and the ordinary general meeting of shareholders subsequently approved the distribution of 129 million euros in dividends among its shareholders. , an amount that the Cartagena businessman received almost in its entirety again.

The magazine ‘Forbes’ also gave an account of the investments made by Olivo in the financial sector, with the acquisition of 5% of Unicaja Banco, of which it is already the second largest shareholder, and its entry into the capital of Santander, Sabadell, CaixaBank and BBVA.

One of its next projects will be the construction of Valdebebas Shopping in Madrid, which will become the largest shopping center in the Spanish capital, with 400,000 square meters of built space, 120,000 square meters of gross leasable area, 6,500 parking spaces and space to host 280 national and international fashion and restaurant firms.