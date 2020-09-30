Thomas Martinez (Madrid, 52 years old) is preparing to play his third Titan desert next November 2 in Almería. It is the first time that this race has been held on European territory, after doing it in Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Morocco.

Among the participants in this race through the desert, which consists of five stages, is this man from Madrid. The particularity of Tomás is that fighting a very aggressive cancer for several years, but instead of giving up, he went to the call of the sport. A great example of overcoming.

– Go for your third Titan Desert. It is said soon …

– I did not think I was going to get that far after having this disease that humps me for a few days. I have done it with head and positivity. Sometimes it annoys me in some stages or training sessions, but then it goes away.

– How do you feel?

– There are good days and bad days. At the moment my disease has no cure, but they are stopping it thanks to a study at the University Hospital of La Paz that I started four years ago. I take advantage of the body when it is well. I am training with roller, road and on weekends I go mountain. The chemo will be given to me a week before the Titan and another after. Someday it will affect me. In one stage of the Titan, with Valentí Sanjuan as a witness, he attacked me in the knees due to inflammation and cramps arrived. I’m better now. My lung has regenerated. And I am more experienced in these challenges. I enjoy it more.

ISAAC RED MORAN



– This time you will not have to pedal in the Moroccan desert, but in the Tabernas desert.

– I love that a Titan is made in Spain. I can’t miss it! I tattooed the Titan of 2018 and 2019 on my twin and now I’m going to put Almería. I like that it is made in my country. I would even trade it for Morocco. I did not expect the Titan to be made in Spain. It is a very good opportunity.

– The 15th Titan Desert has a lower stage and lower mileage.

– Anyone who thinks it will be easy is wrong. The Titan never makes it easy. There are 7,000 meters of unevenness. Watch out! It’s not any joke. Sand, stones … It will be similar to the desert of Morocco.

– What do you remember from your previous Titan?

– The first is unforgettable. And when you see flags with a kilometer to go, you drop everything crying. The chemo, the tests they have done, wait for what the doctors say … The Titan is to let go of everything that happens to you during the year. I’ve done other races, but the Titan is what kept me going. I can’t believe when I pass young people who are not sick. I want to get to Titan six and become a Titan Legend.

– What has been your most difficult moment in the desert?

– What I have worse is walking the hard. The impact is fatal, but my head keeps me going. I’m doing all these challenges because of what happened to me. If not, it couldn’t. It fills me and gives me a lot of life. I’m going to die, but on my balls I do.

– Have you made many friends among the titan community?

– At shovel point! Of all the cities of Spain. Many have called me to do it with me. And camping with the titans is like you’re on another planet. You are disconnected from the world and you don’t remember anything.

– What do you like the most about the test?

– There’s nothing I don’t like. I like everything. The spirit of overcoming, the videos they make, the music when I wake up that I even have on my mobile, the sunrise in the desert, the villages, the children to whom I take lollipops …

– Does the Titan make you feel more alive than ever?

– It is true. It has given me what I needed to continue living. It gives me life. Who was going to tell me when I was diagnosed with metastasis. The Titan encourages me to keep fighting and surpassing myself. Every day I wake up and enjoy life more than other people who do not have cancer. I want people to visualize my illness and what I do. They can do it too. Clinical studies say that sport is essential. Moving the blood and having something positive in the head helps to improve.

– From this different perspective that life has given you, how are you living the pandemic that we have had to live?

– Although I am risky, I am not afraid of it. This is changing people. We all go fast, as if we had no life. And it is as if from above they had told us: “Now you will know what life is”. And people realize how necessary research is, even though cancer research has been set aside a bit. No one is safe.