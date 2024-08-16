Eight years ago, the historian and doctor of architecture Tomás Errázuriz (44 years old, Santiago de Chile) became aware that the house where his grandmother had lived for more than 50 years would one day disappear. He transformed it into an object of study and began to photograph its corners incessantly. He also found old images of family gatherings and noticed that the same furniture and rugs that are in that home today were depicted there. “I began to wonder how is it possible for a tapestry to remain intact for 30 or 40 years? And I thought, with guilt, that three coffee tables and I don’t know how many chairs have already passed through my house,” he tells EL PAÍS in his office on the Creative Campus of the Andrés Bello University in the municipality of Recoleta in the Chilean capital, where he works as an academic.

In his recently published Green manual (Wonderful Things), Errázuriz brings together different practices to make homes more sustainable. It is divided into chapters that address food, clothing, technological devices, household items and hygiene. And it is complemented with figures that make your hair stand on end, such as that on average 63 kilos of bread end up in the trash for each household in Chile; that around 50 items of clothing are bought per year per person and that it is estimated that in 2027 each Chilean will generate 14 kilos of electronic waste per year.

Many of the tips that Errázuriz shares in the book are the wisdom of past generations: using stale bread to make desserts; something as simple as taking a needle and thread to repair clothes and thus extend their useful life; preserving food through preserves and inheriting (and passing on as an inheritance) objects such as cribs and baby strollers.

“There are many studies that talk about how sustainability and being sustainable is something that costs money. [dinero] and it seems to be related to the elite. This happens because we start from a very limited idea that is linked to the consumption of green products, of things that are certified (…) But, beyond this world of acquisition, it is full of decisions that one can make in one’s daily life. Sustainability must be understood from a broader perspective and not only from the practices of acquisition and disposal.”

This shift towards planet-friendly practices goes beyond the act of recycling, says Errázuriz: “It has been known for some time that recycling is insufficient, because I can recycle tons, but it means I am also consuming tons. We must aim to reduce consumption while taking care of the resources we already have.”

Tomás Errázuriz, researcher at Andrés Bello University. Sofia Yanjarê

Living a greener lifestyle is also closely related to observing our surroundings, says the author: “It’s about taking time for your home, knowing the timing of things. If a chair is starting to come loose, there is time to fix it because the repair can be much more expensive later.”

Regarding the learning of older generations, the academic says that they can provide “a great deal of knowledge on how to take care of existing resources because they are people who experienced a lot of scarcity at important periods in their lives.”

He also points out that our grandparents had a relationship with things comparable to human relationships: “People who have significant ties with objects have been constructing narratives with them. They are not necessarily flat and linear relationships, but rather they involve ups and downs, crises, repairs, investment of time, anger, frustration, everything.”

Tomás Errázuriz draws a parallel between his grandmother’s relationship with objects and his own: “She would have a love relationship that is much more linked to the investment of time and in the long term. I would have a relationship more linked to passion, to something that ends in a second after that first dazzlement.”

The researcher says that the cultural changes of the last decades have made our lives very different from those of past generations, but that does not prevent us from reviving certain practices: “There are many things that can continue to be done. We must stop always blaming the fact that things are no longer made as they used to be and that the materials are not the same. We are responsible for things not lasting as long as they used to, not only the industry, which clearly has an important role. In commercial logic, it is not only the supply, but also the demand. We can be more caring and less consumerist.”

Errázuriz comments that the number of things we can do in our homes can seem “overwhelming,” but it is about starting with something: “The important thing is that one can detect which things can be adopted and which require less effort. Staying immobilized is the worst thing we can do,” says the author.

