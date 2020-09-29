After the failed incorporation of AJ Slaugther due to physical problems, the start of the season, with a hasty victory against Bilbao Basket and the double thrashing received in Burgos and Zaragoza, made clear the problems of Herbalife Gran Canaria in their outside game, specifically in the position escort, with Della Valle and little else. Thus, the island entity made official this afternoon the signing of the young Lithuanian guard (2/1/1994) Tomás Dinsa, who arrives on loan to the Gran Canaria club until the end of this season.

International with the lower categories of Lithuania, he lands on the island from Zalgiris. He will arrive in Gran Canaria in the next few hours to later join Porfirio Fisac’s group. It could debut this Sunday during the visit of Real Madrid (Sunday, 5.30 pm island time).