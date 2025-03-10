The laid deserve new bullfighters to illus. And that was what Tomás Bastos did, a Portuguese bullfighter who planted in Olivenza to reconquer it with the weapons not only of the decision and value, but of an extraordinary concept, that which … seeks to delve and stop time. He was silent in the hobby, caught in the public. And, in addition, he stole headlines at the stars of the morning poster: Marco Pérez and Olga Casado. They painted golds – because the phone should sound for all the nearby bullfights without closing – for bastos. Another thing is what the system has now …

-It was almost the stone guest, the cover of the poster, and everyone was talking about you. How did he live it?

-With a lot of intensity, it was a poster that made me enormous illusion. Marco Pérez is the novillero that everyone speaks of; Also, from Olga married after the Vistalegre Festival. Although I have my atmosphere, I think it was the one who spoke less, and I have been strengthened. It was a key day, I knew it was a very important fair of the beginning of the season where such a victory was going to contribute a lot. I have been the surprise.

-In our readers who is Tomás Bastos.

-I’m a 17 -year -old kid, from Vila Franca de Xira, who since he was born wanted to be a bullfighter, a hungry kid of being a bullfight.

-Are you ready for everything to achieve your ambition?

-Completely. To be a figure you have to be willing, you have to leave many things behind in this profession.

-They say that the bull is very jealous and demands absolute concentration. It’s true?

-It’s true, I have it very proven. Once I have been in other things, I haven’t been so good. Sunday was the late afternoon of my career.

-If the bull world is fair, its name should appear in all fairs. Do you think there is justice for what has been lived?

-It’s fair. Many times, when you are standing, you think it is unfair. If I hit the door now and I am not given room, I would tell him that it was a bit unfair. At the moment, I think it’s fair.

-Bean one wanted to be a bullfighter to get rich; Now you have to be rich to be a bullfighter. Does it cost a lot to break through?

-Cut and more to us, the bullfighters, who pay us the minimums. There are many trips, many expenses, but when you have hobby you do whatever.

-Is it too?

-In I studied, but I am from Portugal and, without horses, I transferred to the Badajoz school. I threw a lot (42) and I couldn’t go to classes.

-How does your family live it?

-My father, as he is a banderillero, has taken it better, my mother did not like the idea so much, but they support me and go see me, more my father than my mother for work.

-He has an independent attorney, Cristina Sánchez, considered the most important bullfighter woman in history. And if as a result of this triumph they call him from a big house what …?

-I would continue with Cristina, because it is a privilege that took that step and believed in me. In addition, I believe that the bullfighter is the one who makes the attorney. I am very comfortable with her and I have to continue triumphing.

-He only unleashed a runrún by the ears, but for the progress he was seen and that good concept.

-I think the way I have in mind is totally different. I know what I want, I know what I have to do to achieve it and we have had a very intense winter of training. Everyone tells me that he saw a different version. I think I have evolved a lot, although I logically have many defects to polish.

-Some more hobby?

-I like to play football, although I don’t have much time for distractions. I am here in Madrid and sometimes I go out with Cristina’s children. But I live to train and train. You have to be centered: the bull demands everything.