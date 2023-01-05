Thursday, January 5, 2023
Tomás Ángel: controversial absence from the call for the Colombia U-20 Selection

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
Golden Eagles vs. National

Tomás Ángel celebrates his first goal with Atlético Nacional.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Tomás Ángel celebrates his first goal with Atlético Nacional.

He was in the process before the South American with the Sub-20, he is the scorer and the main absence.

Hector Cardenas gave the official call for the last microcycle in order to face the great challenge of the South American U-20. Colombia is the host and they have a tough group with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Peru: the group of death perhaps. The 23 summoned seem to be the ones chosen for the national team to start the road in search of qualifying for the World Cup in Indonesia, taking into account that there are four qualifiers for said World Cup event.

However, in the list of 23 players made known by the Valle del Cauca strategist, Héctor Cárdenas, a stir was generated by the non-inclusion of one of the references in the Colombia U-20 National Team and it is nothing more and nothing less than the absence from Thomas Angelscorer of the process that also caused surprise in public opinion.

‘And Angel?’

Tomás Ángel debuting with Nacional.

Not only because of the name of Tomás Ángel, being the son of one of the great Colombian scorers such as Juan Pablo Ángel, Tomás gained prominence in the youth team at Esperanzas de Toulon, or better known as Maurice Revello where He also wore the captain’s headband.

Although he has played very, very little in Atlético Nacional. In the past semester, he was only in two commitments on the pitch, and not even as a starter. He is the scorer in the U-20 process with eight goals. Not in vain there is controversy in networks.

Prince Harry in book: William physically assaulted me

