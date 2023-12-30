Tom Wilkinson, a prominent British actor known for his participation in more than 130 films and television series, died at the age of 75 this Saturday, according to his family. A graduate of the Royal School of Dramatic Arts in London, where he began his career with supporting roles in film and television, he rose to fame in 1997 with his performance in a low-budget film filmed in yorkshireher birthplace. 'The Full Monty' became a popular hit and earned him a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, a British Academy Film Award.

This success increased his value in the film industry, opening the doors to roles in larger projects in both Europe and America. In 1998, his performance in 'Shakespeare in Love' earned him another nomination for the BAFTA as best supporting actor. His 2002 role as a father dealing with the aftermath of a family tragedy in Todd Field's 'In the Room' earned him several awards at independent film festivals and an Oscar nomination for best actor. Then, in 2007, he earned his second Oscar nomination for playing a lawyer shocked by a shocking revelation in Michael Clayton, with George Clooney as protagonist.

According to the Encyclopedia of British Cinema, Wilkinson was a star of exceptional character, gifted with a remarkable talent, among others, for expressing inner suffering. Originally from Leeds in England, he moved to Canada in his childhood. At age 18, he directed his first play.

