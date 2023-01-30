United States.- On January 28, 2023 passed away in New York City American singer, songwriter and guitarist, Tom Verlaineknown to have been leader of the punk rock group ‘Television’.

At 73 years of age, Verlaine passed away “after a brief illness”according to confirmed his daughter Jesse Paris Smith for The New York Times newspaper, without giving further details about his cause of death.

Born as Thomas Miller, but artistically recognized as Tom Verlaine, he was responsible for the lyrical and musical composition of a large number of songs for ‘TV‘, likewise, of all his songs as a soloist.

As expected, social media were filled with emotional messages dedicated to the artisthis family, friends and admirers, where some of his best moments in life were remembered.

Also, a large number of artists spoke about his death, highlighting that “a great man has left, a pioneer, a unique musician” who managed to make the chemistry of New York’s underground punk rock music his own.