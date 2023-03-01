Today, health accidents tend to be more frequent than we think, proof of this are the Hollywood stars who have presented themselves with certain problems that can leave them marked for life. This is the case of the actor Tom sizemorewho recently suffered from a brain aneurysm and it seems that there is no solution to this.

According to what was said by his manager and relatives, the doctors have commented that the actor’s situation has no hope, so there is no way to recover after what happened. Last Saturday at his house in Los Angeles was when everything happened, since he collapsed at dawn, initially being diagnosed as a stroke.

In an update provided a few days ago, manager Charles Lake He said the doctors mentioned to Sizemore’s family “that there is no more hope.” They also recommended that they make an “end of life decision,” that is clearly that they can choose to disconnect you from the medical devices that are currently keeping you alive.

Here is one of his comments:

The family is now deciding end-of-life issues and a new statement will be issued on Wednesday. We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and would like to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.

For now, the 61-year-old actor, best known for his roles as Sergeant Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan” and McKnight in “Black Hawk Down”, he is in a coma. Without any possibility of deciding what will become of his near future.

Via: CBSNews

Editor’s note: It’s very sad that this kind of thing happens out of nowhere, there was also a problem with Bruce Willis, who is going through difficult times right now. The Sizemore family must be in the worst situation, we’ll see what they decide to do.