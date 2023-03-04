Tom Sizemorea well-known actor who has starred in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, is died at the age of 61. Although mainly dedicated to the big screen, he has also been a voice actor in the world of video games Sonny Forelli from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Sizemore had had a I collapse again last February 18th and, once he arrived at the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had suffered a brain aneurysm following a stroke. He was in a coma and in critical condition. His representative Charles Lago said “Doctors have informed his family that there is no hope and have recommended a decision to take him off life support.”

“And with great sadness and pain I have to announce that 61-year-old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank,” Lago said in a statement. “His brother Paul and his twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) stood by her side.”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” his brother said Paul Sizemore in a statement. “He was larger than life. He impacted my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, warm, giving and kept you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling skills. I am devastated by his passing and I will always be missed.”

Tom Sizemore was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 29, 1961, and began his acting career when he moved to New York City in the 1980s. His early works, according to IMDB, include Gideon Oliver, Lock Up, Rude Awakening, Penn & Teller Get Killed and Born on the Fourth of July. According to IMDB, he has participated in a total of 229 projects.

Over the years Sizemore has had legal and substance abuse problems, and was convicted in 2003 of domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time and again in 2017 of allegedly assaulting his partner. He has gone public about his struggles with drugs and said his colleague Robert De Niro helped him get into a drug rehabilitation program in 1998.

Let’s make our own condolences to Sizemore’s family, friends and colleagues.