The sergeant Michael Horvath from Save Private Ryanalso known for his roles in Black Hawk Dawn and Special Surveillance was found in his Los Angeles home during the night and rushed to the city hospital: it would be a brain aneurysm.

At the moment, the only information provided to the press about his state of health mentions a critical condition and the need for close observation by medical personnel in an attempt to save the 61-year-old actor.

Tom Sizemore he is remembered, as well as for his successes in the cinematographic field, also for some legal problems related to drug possession and consumption: the most recent of his arrests dates back to 2020.

The news bounced about newspapers and social media from around the world: the fans, very numerous on Twitterare shocked by what happened and, of course, pray for the actor’s safety.

Sizemore was supposed to start filming in March a new movie of science fiction, Impuratus, which would have seen him the protagonist of a story between the police and the paranormal.

With the hope that the actor can get away with it, we will keep you informed of possible news on the Sizemore affair.