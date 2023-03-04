By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actor Tom Sizemore, known as much for his drug addiction struggles and run-ins with the law as for his tough-guy roles in films such as “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” has died. on Friday at age 61, said his agent, Charles Lago.

Sizemore, hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18, died in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., Lago said in a statement on Friday.

A native of Detroit, where his mother worked for the city’s ombudsman and his father was a lawyer and professor of philosophy, Sizemore studied at Wayne State University and earned a degree in theater from Temple University in Philadelphia.

Working as a waiter and doing plays while trying to make it as an actor in New York, Sizemore got his first big break when director Oliver Stone cast him as Veteran #1 in the 1989 anti-war film “Born on the Fourth of July.”

Supporting roles continued into the early 1990s, leading to a series of major jobs playing dogged detectives in films such as Stone’s 1994 drama “Natural Born Killers”, 1995’s noir mystery “The Devil Wears Blue”, and in the 1995 cyberpunk thriller “Estranhos Prazeres”.

He also landed prominent supporting roles as gunslinger Bat Masterson in Kevin Costner’s 1994 western “Wyatt Earp”, Robert De Niro’s violent colleague in the 1995 heist film “Fire Against Fire”, and a paramedic with a complex. messianic in Martin Scorsese’s 1999 psychological drama “Living on the Edge”.

Sizemore’s first major starring role came in the 1997 horror thriller “The Relic”, again playing a police detective. He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role as a mob snitch in “Witness Protection”.

But he is best remembered for playing soldiers in two films – Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic “Saving Private Ryan” and Ridley Scott’s 2001 portrayal of the ill-fated US military attack on Mogadishu. , in Somalia, “Black Hawk in Danger”.

On television, Sizemore won plaudits for her lead role as a police detective in the short-lived CBS television drama “Robbery Homicide Division”. He previously had a recurring role on ABC’s Vietnam War drama “China Beach” as an enlisted man who falls in love with Dana Delany’s character.

While all this was happening, Sizemore’s career was overshadowed by personal problems, such as his battles with substance abuse, which landed him several times in prison and rehab, and a relationship with the “Lady of Hollywood”, Heidi Fleiss.

He was convicted in 2003 of domestic violence against Fleiss during their tumultuous year-long romance, receiving a six-month prison sentence.

Fleiss, who had served prison time for organizing a network of call girls in the 1990s for Hollywood’s rich and famous, said in testimony that Sizemore stubbed out a cigarette on her and once threw her to the ground outside the house. from him.

Sizemore, who denied the allegations but did not testify at his trial, said in a letter to the judge that he had “allowed my personal demons to take over my life”. The then 41-year-old actor also wrote that he was “convinced that if I hadn’t been under the influence of drugs, I would have controlled my behavior”.

A separate conviction for meth possession landed him in court-ordered drug rehab.

In 2005, he was arrested for violating the terms of his probation for domestic violence and methamphetamine convictions by failing to pass a urine drug test when he was caught trying to use a prosthetic penis, called a Whizzinator, to manipulate the results.

Sizemore’s probation was restored after he checked into a mental hospital for treatment of chronic depression and drug addiction that a doctor said the actor had been battling for years.

He was arrested again, on suspicion of domestic violence, in 2016, and the following year he declared that he would not challenge the charge, California’s legal equivalent of guilty, and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

In 2010, Sizemore combined his notoriety and addiction history with an appearance with Fleiss on the third season of the VH1 reality show, “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”

Sizemore recounted her turbulent life in the 2013 memoir, “By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There.”.

(Additional reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Anirudh Saligram)