Tom Sizemore died yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 61 years oldhis manager Charles Lago confirmed on Friday. The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18th.

«It is with great sadness and grief that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank» said Lago in a statement. «His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger were at his side».

Lago had previously stated the February 27th That “the doctors had informed his family that there was no more hope and recommended the decision to end his life».

On February 18, Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics. There, doctors determined that he had suffered a cerebral aneurysm following a stroke. Sizemore had since remained in critical condition in intensive care.

«I am deeply saddened by the loss of my older brother Tomhis brother Paul Sizemore said in a statement. “He was talented, loving, generous, and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling skills. I am devastated that he is gone and will always miss him».

Born in Detroit on November 29, 1961, Sizemore moved to New York City to pursue acting in the 1980s. One of his first roles came in 1989 with an appearance in the Oliver Stone film Born on the fourth of July.

The actor became increasingly famous in the 90s with films such as Harley Davidson & Marlboro Man, passenger 57, A life to the fullest And Born killers.

But success came in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war film Save Private Ryan, in which he played Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath. Throughout his career, Sizemore has worked with directors such as Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Peter Hyams, Carl Franklin, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott And Michael Bay.

In conclusion, we can do nothing but send our deepest condolences to all of Tom Sizemore’s relatives and friends.