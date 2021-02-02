One of the great British military and civilian heroes died. Colonel Sir Tom moore, decorated by Queen Elizabeth in her last official ceremony with the degree of Sir, died this Tuesday afternoon at the age of 100, after contracting coronavirus and pneumonia.

With his walker and walking 100 back and forth in the backyard of his house he raised 32 million pounds for the British health service (NHS), in the midst of a pandemic. A total of 43.6 million dollars. He planned to continue walking after his short vacation in Barbados with his family, before pneumonia He will take him to the hospital on Saturday, with difficulty breathing from the virus.

Before the new rank of colonel, this veteran of the Second World War preferred to be called “Captain”.

Tom Moore, decorated by Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP

His deed of solidarity transformed him into an icon and a model in the 21st century. He celebrated his 100 years at home, with his back covered by a Scottish blanket, and watching, in the middle of a pandemic, a military squad in his honor from the garden of his house. The pilots were volunteers. It was the country’s tribute to his will and generosity.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. We are so grateful to have been with him during the last hours of his life: Hannah, Benjie and Georgia at his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting with him, remembering our childhood and our wonderful mother. We share laughter and tears together, ”their daughters wrote.

Tom Moore advances with his walker flanked by an honor guard, in England. Photo: AP

“The last year of our father’s life was extraordinary. He rejuvenated and experienced things that he had only dreamed of,” they said.

On the wedding day of his granddaughter Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth withdrew from the ceremony to deliver the title of Sir and the rank of colonel to Captain Moore at Windsor Palace. And they talked about the old days, in a war where she served as a mechanic and he as a fighter.

Thomas Moore was born on April 30, 1920 in Keighley, West Yorkshire. He attended elementary school and obtained a course in civil engineering, before the war broke out in 1939, when he was 19 years old.

Thomas Moore was born on April 30, 1920 in Keighley, West Yorkshire. Photo: EFE

The teenager enlisted in the 8th Battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and was stationed hundreds of miles from his home in Cornwall. He was selected for officer training in 1940 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in June 1941.

In October of that year he became a member of the Royal Armored Corps and was transferred to the 9th Battalion in India, where he spent time in both Mombai and Calcutta and participated in the Battle of Ramree Island.

His military career continued to progress during the war, with promotions to war lieutenant in 1942 and captain in 1944. He was sent to Arakan in western Myanmar and then to Sumatra, after Japan surrendered.

Upon his return to the UK, he worked as an instructor at the School of Armored Combat Vehicles in Bovington, Dorset. After his first marriage, Captain Sir Tom married his wife Pamela in January 1968.They had two daughters, Lucy and Hannah, whom they raised in Welney, Norfolk.

The Queen condemning Sir Tom Moore in June last year Photo: AFP

Later, the couple retired to the Costa del Sol in Spain. But she had to return to the UK when Pamela was diagnosed with dementia and transferred to a nursing home. He died in 2006.

Two years later the captain moved with his daughter Hannah, her husband and two of their grandchildren to the Bedfordshire home.

In the last year of his life he transformed with your walk in the walker in a national treasure and “an inspiration for all”. In full pandemic.

100 laps for history

At 99, he vowed to walk his garden 100 laps before his 100th birthday to raise £ 1,000 for the NHS.

But in a few days, he had captured the hearts of the entire kingdom. He made it to £ 20 million two days before his birthday and then they kept coming.

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle in July 2020. On April 30, 2019, he celebrated his historic birthday, completing his last lap at his home in Bedfordshire.

Captain Tom Moore. Photo: dpa

Paris, correspondent

ap