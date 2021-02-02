‘Captain Tom’, as he was popularly known, died this February 2 at the age of 100, a victim of Covid-19. The will of the former military man, who served his country during World War II, shocked the world during the first months of the pandemic, in which, after a hip rupture, he proposed to walk to raise funds for the British health service.

This February 2, his family announced the veteran’s death. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Captain Tom Moore,” read the statement issued by his daughters. Moore had presented a picture of pneumonia for which he was treated on January 22, then he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“The last year of our father’s life was extraordinary. He became rejuvenated and experienced things that he had only dreamed of (…) While he was in so many hearts for a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will remain alive. in our hearts forever, “adds the statement issued.

After the news was known, various personalities expressed their condolences for the death of the veteran.

“Their thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. (…) His Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family in Windsor last year,” the royal family wrote on Twitter.

“I am very sorry to hear that Captain Tom passed away in hospital. … He was a great British hero who showed the best of our country,” British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.

A man leaves flowers at the entrance to ‘The Coach House’, the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore, after his family announced his death. © Henry Nicholls / Reuters

A vocation at the service of others

Thomas Moore became an icon in the fight against coronavirus in the UK when his walk to raise 1,000 pounds (about $ 1,365), which would go to the British Health Service, went viral.

The feat, which began as a family challenge, began in April 2020 when, in a meeting, he was prompted to walk about 25 meters supported by a walker. After complying with the request, his son-in-law encouraged him to go ahead by offering a pound for each lap, thus raising the goal of 1,000 pounds for 100 laps before his 100th birthday.

For several days the networks and the media witnessed the efforts of the war veteran to complete his tour around his garden.

“With a rising death toll and the prospect of months of confinement, everyone was desperate for good news. Apparently, a 99-year-old former army captain who had fought in Myanmar, was recovering from a broken hip, and making his part for the NHS (British health service) was just what they needed, “Moore wrote in his autobiography.

During an interview conducted during his walk, he released the phrase “tomorrow will be a good day”, which became a trend on social networks. In the end, the feat managed to collect 33 million pounds (about 40 million dollars) thanks to donations that came from all over the United Kingdom and other countries such as the United States and Japan.

An unusual birthday full of gifts

On April 30, a few days after fulfilling his goal, ‘Captain Tom’ would receive one of the greatest displays of affection. He was celebrating his 100th birthday and from all over the UK, as well as other parts of the world, letters of appreciation for his efforts and congratulations on his birthday arrived.

According to the AP news agency, the office of the town where he lived was flooded with the arrival of 6,000 gifts and 140,000 birthday cards, including one from Queen Elizabeth II.

Moore was overwhelmed that so many people went to the trouble of investing $ 2.74 in a card for him and then donning a mask to go mail it. In an effort by the country to recognize his determination, Royal Air Force planes (similar to those that flew during World War II) flew overhead in his honor to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Knighted Tom Moore by Queen Elizabeth

After becoming a celebrity and inspiration to many in the UK and beyond, Captain Tom Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July 2020.

The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, west London, in compliance with strict biosecurity and social distancing measures. That day, the 94-year-old monarch used a long sword to confer the honor on Moore, who bowed with his medals on his chest leaning on his walker.

“I have been overwhelmed by the many honors I have received in recent weeks, but there is simply nothing that can compare to this. (…) I am overwhelmed with pride and joy,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account at the end of the ceremony.

After his service in World War II, he managed in the construction sector

Thomas Moore was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on April 30, 1920. He graduated as a civil engineer prior to being drafted into the Army to serve for his country during the first months of World War II. After being selected for officer training, he rose to the rank of captain while serving in India, Myanmar (then Burma) and Sumatra.

He left military life in 1946 to work for a family construction business that eventually failed and became a salesman and manager of building materials companies when one of the companies he worked for nearly closed. So he joined some investors to buy it and thus save about 60 jobs.

In 2018, at the age of 98, he suffered a hip fracture. Also, for the past five years, he battled cancer.

“I felt a bit frustrated and disappointed after I broke my hip and it hit my confidence. (…) However, the last three weeks have brought me back. I have renewed my purpose and have thoroughly enjoyed every second of this exciting adventure, but I can’t keep walking forever, “he wrote in a passage in his biography.

