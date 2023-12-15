Friday, December 15, 2023, 16:49



The 'Tiger of Wales' returns to Murcia. Tom Jones returns to the capital of the Region with his new tour, which will stop on July 25, 2024 at the Plaza de Toros, a place where he already performed eight years ago and which managed to fill the crowds. He will only offer four concerts in Spain: in addition to Murcia, he will be in Seville, Mérida and Chiclana.

The British singer's 83 years are not an impediment for the extensive tour that will begin next March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It will be the release of his latest album, Surrounded By the Time, which will take him through Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Mexico, Germany and also Spain, among others.

Tickets are already on sale and range from 125 euros (plus management fees) for the first area of ​​the court to 77 euros for the last area of ​​the stands.

It was in 2016 when Jones last visited the Region of Murcia in an acclaimed concert to present 'Long Lost Suitcase', which he had published in 2015 and in which he returned to his roots. The stands of the Bullring were then filled to listen to one of the last myths of the song. Quite a few came from his native country: the flags of Wales and the United Kingdom filled the stands on that occasion.