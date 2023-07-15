British actor Tom Holland is known worldwide for his role in superhero films from Marvelsince he has played the famous spider-man. However, despite the fact that many people have loved his role, Thomas would not be entirely happy to be part of the film world, and this was made very clear during his participation as a guest at the “On purpose” podcast by Jay Shetty.

What did Tom Holland say on the “On Purpose” podcast?

The last program of “On purpose” premiered on July 10, 2023 and, on that occasion, Jay Shetty received actor Tom Holland. During the conversation, the podcaster asked the Spider-Man interpreter about the radical change in his life by having to move to the United States, especially to Hollywood.

“I’m a huge fan of making movies, but I really don’t like Hollywood. The industry really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of it and I enjoy my interactions, but I’m always looking for ways to get away to live as normal a life as possible.” replied Tom.

Will Tom Holland leave acting?

Although Tom Holland has confessed that he does not like Hollywood and wants to stay away from the film industry to avoid getting lost along the way like many other people he has met in that world, the actor also stated that he loves to act. “I try to stay as far away as possible. They’ll never see me at an awards show where I don’t have to be. I’ll never go to a red carpet event if I’m not in the movie,” the British actor said.

