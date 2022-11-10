Last year everything was a celebration due to the premiere of spider-man: No Way Homefilm in which the three came together peter parker most iconic that the cinema has brought us. However, in the end it was somewhat uncertain that Tom Holland play the character again. And now, fans can rest easy due to a new report.

Through leaked documents it was announced that the actor will be part of UCM at least until the end of phase 6, where it is mentioned that he will have a role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty and also Secret Wars. Sharing the stage with other superheroes of the brand, and it is stipulated that the most important that he will meet are The Fantastic Four.

The details of Tom Hollands new Spider-Man Deal: Daredevil: Born Again

Spider-Man 4

The Kang Dynasty

Secret Wars

Spider-Man 5

Spider Man 6 Zendaya and Jacob have not signed anything yet. #tomholland #SpiderMan #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/RJUcy8GMol — Mirac (@GoodCBMtakes) November 8, 2022

But that’s not all, since he will also have his solo films, because in the last installment we saw the symbiote’s entry into this universe, so the black suit would be a fact. That means that the arrival of characters like eddie brock will be a fact, we already saw that the universe of Sony He met him on TV, so there must be some variant out there.

As if said material were not enough, it is mentioned that it will appear through cameos of Daredevil: Born Again, series in which charlie cox will be the protagonist again as in Netflix. It is worth commenting that we already saw his return in his own No Way Home and also in she hulkin the comics he is friends with spider-manso here it would be no different.

For now, no kind of date has been mentioned, but fans must already be anxious.

Via: Insiders Cinema

Publisher’s note: It is super good that Tom Holland continues as someone constant in these movies, since many users have already taken a liking to him. If you plan to pull any of it off, we’re all for at least giving it an ending that doesn’t hint at a sequel.