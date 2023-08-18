













Tom Holland would be Jak and Chris Pratt would give voice to Daxter in a live action of Jak and Daxter









Sony’s cinematographic universe is back and allegedly leaked information about the leading characters in the live action of Jack and Daxter. Tom Holland (spiderman) could play Jak and would be accompanied by Chris Pratt (the guardians of the galaxy) as the voice of Daxter.

The new Sony movie will be directed by Ruben Fleischer who was also in charge of the adaptations of venom (2018) and Uncharted (2022).

Earlier in an interview, Tom Holland expressed his desire to play the role of Jak:

“I would like to do a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak, but I would do it on A24 to make it really weird and dark. […] He would do a very strange live action version of Jak and Daxter.”

Source: Sony Entertainment

So we can expect a very impressive adaptation. However, they are still rumors that have not been confirmed, although, of course, they are quite striking.

What are the video games in the Jak and Daxter saga?

The saga began in 2001, its latest title came in 2017. It currently has more than ten titles available for various exclusive Sony platforms: PS4, PSVITA, PS3, PSP, PS2. The main saga was developed by Naughty Dog.

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy came out in 2001.

The second title, Renegade, came in 2003.

The third title that closed the trilogy came to PSVITA and was released in 2004.

Jack X – 2005.

Daxter-2006.

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier – 2007.

The trilogy – 2012.

Jak and Daxter: Legacy of the Forerunners – 2012

Jak II: The Renegade – 2012

Jak X: Combat Racing – 2017

Jak II The Renegade for PS4 – 2017

