This Sunday, August 14, Tom Holland He announced that he will stay away from social networks for a while and explained the reason for his drastic decision. The 26-year-old actor detailed what were the reasons that led him to distance himself from his followers on the platforms.

Tom Holland is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood for his renowned role as Spider-Man in “Spider-man: no way home”. Therefore, this news caught the attention of the media and saddened his fans.

What did Tom Holland say?

Through a video on his official Instagram account, Tom Holland specified why he will move away from social networks. This publication already has more than 10 million views and thousands of comments in support and with messages for the actor.

“Hello and goodbye. I’ve been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come here to talk about Stem4. It is one of many charities that I am extremely proud to support and would like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work,” he said, opening the post description.

Tom Holland supports mental health

Finally, Tom Holland explained how his followers can support this issue through his Instagram account: “Please take the time to watch my video, and if you feel inclined to share it with someone with whom it might resonate, I would appreciate it. much. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can purchase a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to all of you, and we’re going to talk mental health.”