No time to die it will be Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. This will not only mark the end of an era, but will also pay tribute to the franchise before the search for candidates to replace the actor begins. Who will be the lucky one to get the part?

Initially, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy were some of the biggest names to play Agent 007. John Boyega and Regé-Jean Page also applied for the role, but no one expected Tom Holland to join this list of strong contenders. These were his words for Variety:

Ultimately, as a young British man who loves movies, I would love to be James Bond. (…) So, you know, I’m just saying that: I mean I look pretty good in a suit! It would be like a really short James Bond, “he told the specialized media.

It should be noted that a sector of the agent’s followers have rejected any kind of radical change to the character’s image. However, the producers of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, were open to the possibilities with one exception: the role will not be played by a woman.

“I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a female play him. I think women are much more interesting than that, ”Broccoli argued for Variety previously.