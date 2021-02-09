One of the most requested papers. There are several names of the actors who are in search of being the next James bond, after Daniel Craig announced that No time to die was going to be his last film as the secret agent.

Actors like Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and more are on the list looking to be considered for the role. They have been joined by Tom Holland, known for playing Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No time to die, trailer for the latest James Bond movie with Daniel Craig

In conversation with Variety, the Englishman indicated that, although he is involved in big projects for now, he would like the opportunity to give life to the secret agent James Bond.

“I have two roles to do in the next few years that I am very excited about, but I still can’t talk about them. But I mean, ultimately, as a young British man who loves movies, I would love to be James Bond. So you already know, I just put it on the table. Also, I look pretty good wearing a suit, ”he commented.

Tom Holland’s comments about taking on the role of 007 come after the star of The Bridgertons, Regé-Jean Page, emerged as a potential candidate to play the next Bond. Following the success of the Netflix series, British bookmaker Ladbrokes reported that he has a 5-to-1 chance to stay with the character.

Current 007 Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond for the fifth and final time in No time to die, a film that follows the spy as he fights the villain Safin (Rami Malek). The tape has a Release date scheduled for April 2, 2021 .