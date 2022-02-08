We are only a few days away from the premiere of the film Uncharted. With this project already on the horizon, many are wondering what Tom Holland’s next step will be. Fortunately, the actor has revealed that he would love to participate in a live action version of Jak and Daxteranother of Naughty Dog’s creations.

In an interview with GameSpot, Holland revealed that he would love to star in a Jak and Daxter movie. The interesting thing is that he wants this to be an A24-style production, a production company that has given us films like The Green Knight Y hereditary, which is why he talks about a more serious and dark approach. This was what he commented:

“I would like to do a Jak and Daxter movie and I would play Jak. I would do it in A24, so it was really weird and dark. I’d like a really weird live-action version of Jak and Daxter.”

Hey, @A24 and @Naughty_Dog. Tom Holland has a great video game adaptation pitch for you guys. pic.twitter.com/QKKbJYWedf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 4, 2022

While the idea of ​​a Jak and Daxter movie doesn’t sound far-fetched, especially considering the approach to adventure that this title has, the chances are not that high. Not only does the idea of ​​an A24-style version sound impossible, but there hasn’t been a new game in this series since the release of Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier in 2009.

However, considering the approach that Sony is giving to the adaptations of its series for the cinema, this is an idea that is not totally ruled out. For the meantime, the movie of Uncharted It will be released on February 17, 2022. On related topics, these are the nominees for the next installment of the Oscars. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for Lightyear.

Via: GameSpot