The Spider-Man from Tom Holland is known, among other things, for his entertaining interactions with other Marvel stars, so it is reasonable to expect the actor to want to do a crossover with a particular hero.

It was during his appearance at the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show from the BBC that Tom Holland talked about collaborating with Florence Pugh. Holland was subjected to a series of quick questions, including who he would or would not want to see Spider-Man collaborate with, including the new one Black Widow.

Here is Holland’s answer:

It has not yet been suggested to the great leaders. Florence and I have certainly talked about it, and hopefully one day we can make it happen. That would be really cool.

Florence Pugh’s Yelena was introduced in Black Widow last year. The film is mainly set after the events of Civil War, when Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanov is still alive. Yelena is Natasha’s adoptive sister and in a post-credits scene Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) entrusts her with the murder of Hawk eye (Jeremy Renner) who, according to Yelena, is responsible for Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame. If you have seen Hawk eye, it’s probably not too hard to imagine how a meeting between Yelena and Spider-Man might go.

Regardless, we believe a Spider-Man and Yelena crossover could actually set the scene inflame: both characters have nice personalities, seeing them interact together would be interesting. The news on the story ends here for today, before going we also remind you that Holland himself has questioned his future, we will talk about it better in our dedicated news.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it was literally a success, if you are curious to know our rating we suggest you take a look at our review. Stay connected with us to not miss any news!