Spider-Man: no way home It was undoubtedly a box office success, especially due to the reunion of the ‘Spideys’ of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The joint work of Marvel Studios Y sony pictures made the secret of the reunion was kept under seven keys, and it is that even the actors themselves were in charge of denying any rumor about their return to the saga.

Now, after more than a month of the premiere, we can see the three Spiderman reunited in a single interview talking about how it was for them to film the third film of the franchise starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in promos for No way home. Photo: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Interview with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

The long-awaited conversation was moderated by Deadline journalist Pete Hammond, who was in charge of capturing the reactions of the actors after filming No way home.

The star of the upcoming Uncharted movie told Maguire Y garfield: “I always knew this movie would be loved around the world, but I didn’t think it would be as massive as it has been. One of my favorite things to do right now is go online and see the reactions of fans when you guys appear in that particular scene.”

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Photo: Marvel Studios

For its part, Maguire spoke about his meeting with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal: “In that conversation it was evident the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these films and what it meant, I think, for Amy and Kevin and for me, when the artists or, already you know, the people who lead the creative process have a kind of authentic and genuine intention of celebration and love. It was so evident in both of them that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join in on it.”

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Photo: Twitter

As to garfieldpointed out that his admission was mainly due to the fact that Toby agreed to return. “Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it; And if he did, then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t have a choice,’ you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth,” the actor said with a laugh.

You can see the full interview in the following video: