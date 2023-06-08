Currently, Tom Holland He is one of the most in-demand actors in the world of hollywoodthat is precisely due to the popularity that he generated by having taken the role of spider-man in it MCU. Since that moment, she has not stopped working on multiple movies and series, so she was going to reach a point where she was going to get tired.

A few hours ago he declared that he is going to take a break from show business after having worked in The Crowded Roomseries that is available exclusively for the platform of Apple TV. Mentioning that the physical and emotional exhaustion has literally destroyed him, so it is time to give himself a few days to spend quiet time.

This is what he told the press:

We were exploring certain emotions that I certainly had never experienced before. On top of that, being a producer, dealing with the kinds of everyday issues that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the series broke me. There came a point where I said, ‘I need a break.’ I disappeared, went to Mexico for a week and spent time on the beach and chilled out. And now I’m taking a sabbatical, and that’s a result of how difficult the show was.

That means, that we will not see work Holland at least one year. So it is not known for sure if spider-man 4 of the MCU will suffer from one more delay, as the current production of the film is on hiatus due to the writers’ strike.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It was time for him to take a break, especially since he now appears in almost every popular series and movie. Of course, Spidey’s next adventure could take longer than we would like.